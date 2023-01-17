StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CLRB opened at $1.71 on Monday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

