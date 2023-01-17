StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRBGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CLRB opened at $1.71 on Monday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.