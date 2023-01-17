Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AAME stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 million, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.35. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.34 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 5.32%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

About Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

