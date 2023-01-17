Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NTZ stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.62.
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.52 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.10%.
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.
