Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Alimera Sciences Trading Up 18.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $3.25 on Monday. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

