ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.36.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

