Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Price Performance

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $4.48.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

Bio-Path Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.