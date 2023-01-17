Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ BPTH opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $4.48.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
