AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.40 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

AstroNova Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 7.8% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AstroNova by 124.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

See Also

