AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of ALOT stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.40 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova
AstroNova Company Profile
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstroNova (ALOT)
- Don’t Miss These 2 Mid-Cap Techs That Broke Out Last Week
- Is Macau a Sinking Ship for Wynn Resorts?
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.