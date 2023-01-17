Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.02 on Monday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

Beasley Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:BBGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBGI. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

