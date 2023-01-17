CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $26.80.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $233,000. State Street Corp raised its position in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.