Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Separately, AlphaValue raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SVKEF stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.82. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $13.56.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.

