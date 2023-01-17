Brokerages Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target at $420.55

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $420.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $332.97 on Friday. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.47 and a 200 day moving average of $325.76.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.