Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives $4.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.85.

Several research analysts have commented on CGC shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth about $53,885,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,963,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,358 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

CGC stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.99.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 621.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

