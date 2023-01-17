Brokerages Set Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Target Price at $96.20

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TER shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Teradyne Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.94. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $164.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Teradyne by 2,844.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,106,000 after acquiring an additional 997,703 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 36.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,665,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,652,000 after buying an additional 713,243 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Teradyne by 25.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 575,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 82.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,328,000 after buying an additional 573,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 759.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 535,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,214,000 after purchasing an additional 472,818 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile



Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

