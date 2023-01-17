Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Receives $4.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.63.

GATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 target price on shares of Gatos Silver and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gatos Silver

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the second quarter worth $61,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

About Gatos Silver

Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46. Gatos Silver has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Featured Articles

