AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXTI. TheStreet cut shares of AXT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. BWS Financial cut their target price on AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

AXT Stock Performance

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. AXT has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $229.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. AXT had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $35.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. Analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AXT during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AXT during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AXT by 317.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AXT during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

See Also

