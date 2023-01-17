AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives $3.71 Average PT from Brokerages

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIBRF. Barclays increased their price target on AIB Group from €3.40 ($3.70) to €3.80 ($4.13) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AIB Group from €3.70 ($4.02) to €4.20 ($4.57) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AIB Group from €4.00 ($4.35) to €4.50 ($4.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AIB Group from €3.00 ($3.26) to €3.30 ($3.59) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.48) to €3.80 ($4.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

AIBRF stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. AIB Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

