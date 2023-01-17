Brokerages Set GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Price Target at $43.00

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on GEAGF. Barclays lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. AlphaValue lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

