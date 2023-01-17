American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded American Realty Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

American Realty Investors Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ARL opened at $20.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Realty Investors ( NYSE:ARL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 71.84% and a net margin of 983.63%. The business had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

