WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
Shares of WYY opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.81.
About WidePoint
