Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives $149.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.36.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

NYSE:DOV opened at $144.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. Dover has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.47 and a 200 day moving average of $130.96.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 115.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

