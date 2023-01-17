CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CORR opened at $2.13 on Monday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:CORR Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

