CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
NYSE:CORR opened at $2.13 on Monday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.74%.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
