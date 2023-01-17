Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Up 10.1 %
Shares of NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.37.
Oragenics Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oragenics (OGEN)
