InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance
InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $15.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT)
- Don’t Miss These 2 Mid-Cap Techs That Broke Out Last Week
- Is Macau a Sinking Ship for Wynn Resorts?
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.