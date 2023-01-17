InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $15.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

