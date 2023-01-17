Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Fluent Stock Up 3.7 %

FLNT stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Fluent had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $89.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fluent by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 37,956 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Fluent by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Fluent by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 40,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fluent by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 228,922 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

