Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NAVB opened at $0.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.24.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

