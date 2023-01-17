SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of SSY stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.09. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.10.
About SunLink Health Systems
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunLink Health Systems (SSY)
- Don’t Miss These 2 Mid-Cap Techs That Broke Out Last Week
- Is Macau a Sinking Ship for Wynn Resorts?
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.