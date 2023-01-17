SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SSY stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.09. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

