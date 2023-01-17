Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Star Resources Stock Performance
Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.04.
About Golden Star Resources
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Star Resources (GSS)
- Is Macau a Sinking Ship for Wynn Resorts?
- Don’t Miss These 2 Mid-Cap Techs That Broke Out Last Week
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.