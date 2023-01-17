Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:POLA opened at $1.68 on Monday. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polar Power by 33.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 76,739 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polar Power by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 94,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 21,633 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

