Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. Organovo has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $16.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Organovo alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Organovo at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.