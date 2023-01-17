StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.16.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
