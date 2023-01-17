Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Contango Oil & Gas Stock Performance
Shares of MCF opened at $3.22 on Monday. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22.
About Contango Oil & Gas
