China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Down 5.9 %

CPHI stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.69.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

