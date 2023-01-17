Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Ballantyne Strong Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:BTN opened at $2.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ballantyne Strong has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile
