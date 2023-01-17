Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:CANF opened at $5.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $13.65.
About Can-Fite BioPharma
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)
- Is Macau a Sinking Ship for Wynn Resorts?
- Don’t Miss These 2 Mid-Cap Techs That Broke Out Last Week
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.