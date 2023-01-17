Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Getaround (NYSE:GETR)

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Getaround in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Getaround Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GETR opened at $0.72 on Friday. Getaround has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

About Getaround

Getaround, Inc provides on-line car rental and peer-to-peer car-sharing services in California. The company's fleet include SUV, hatchback, cargo and passenger minivan, convertible SUV, coupe, crew and extended cab, cargo and passenger van, regular-cab, sedan, and wagon. As of March 31, 2022, it operated approximately 66,000 cars in over 950 cities across 8 countries worldwide, including the United States and across Europe.

