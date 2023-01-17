American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE AMS opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

