easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Lowered to GBX 310 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($3.90) to GBX 310 ($3.78) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.32) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($8.54) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.05) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 330 ($4.03) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 450 ($5.49) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 554.92 ($6.77).

easyJet Stock Performance

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 441.90 ($5.39) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 376.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 361.89. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 729.20 ($8.90).

Insider Buying and Selling at easyJet

About easyJet

In related news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk bought 10,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £39,646.88 ($48,379.35). Insiders bought 10,310 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,880 in the last quarter.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

