Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSE AIRI opened at $5.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
About Air Industries Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Industries Group (AIRI)
- Don’t Miss These 2 Mid-Cap Techs That Broke Out Last Week
- Is Macau a Sinking Ship for Wynn Resorts?
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.