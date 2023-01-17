Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE AIRI opened at $5.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

