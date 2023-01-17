Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.22.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance
NYSE AQN opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.47.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 500,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 42,913 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 100,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 751,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 16,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
