Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.22.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE AQN opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 500,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 42,913 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 100,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 751,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 16,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.