Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GOOD. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.39). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $39.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,000.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at $509,000. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

