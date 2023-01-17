Contrasting Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Battalion Oil and Permianville Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battalion Oil 14.21% 15.49% 0.99% Permianville Royalty Trust 23.85% 17.75% 17.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Battalion Oil and Permianville Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battalion Oil $285.20 million 0.66 -$28.32 million $3.10 3.70 Permianville Royalty Trust $4.20 million 24.36 $3.12 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Permianville Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Battalion Oil.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Battalion Oil and Permianville Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battalion Oil 0 0 1 0 3.00 Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Battalion Oil presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 144.33%. Given Battalion Oil’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Battalion Oil is more favorable than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Battalion Oil has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of Battalion Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Permianville Royalty Trust beats Battalion Oil on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 95.9 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 58.7 million barrels of crude oil, 16.3 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 125.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

