Brokerages Set Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) PT at $53.71

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.71.

A number of research firms have commented on RPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $39.37 on Friday. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 90.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $7,276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,122,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $7,276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,122,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $236,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,531,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 532,933 shares of company stock valued at $23,027,408. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,511,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,056 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 1,012.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,904 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 37.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,647,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,897 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

