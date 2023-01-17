Brokerages Set Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Target Price at $200.00

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $173.78 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $209.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.27. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Read More

