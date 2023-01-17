PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives $82.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.78.

PVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PVH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price target on PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

PVH Stock Up 3.0 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $121,380,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,002 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in PVH by 728.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,965,000 after acquiring an additional 926,680 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 12,029.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 663,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,734,000 after acquiring an additional 658,227 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 894,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,043,000 after acquiring an additional 486,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $86.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average of $61.06. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $105.43.

PVH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 2.38%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Articles

