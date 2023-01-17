Brokerages Set AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Target Price at $22.67

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in AT&T by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. AT&T has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

