Brokerages Set Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Target Price at £118.06

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £118.06 ($144.06).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($121.54) to GBX 9,630 ($117.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £114 ($139.11) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($152.53) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Insider Activity at Ferguson

In related news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 20,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of £104.22 ($127.18), for a total value of £2,173,612.32 ($2,652,364.03).

Ferguson Price Performance

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

FERG stock opened at £113.45 ($138.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of £103.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,971.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.52 billion and a PE ratio of 1,371.83. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 8,602 ($104.97) and a 1 year high of £125.90 ($153.63).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.67%.

About Ferguson

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.