Analysts Set United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) PT at $47.17

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $41.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $49.56.

United Natural Foods announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

