Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives $67.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PUBGY. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €61.00 ($66.30) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($73.91) to €72.00 ($78.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €66.00 ($71.74) to €70.00 ($76.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €75.00 ($81.52) to €82.00 ($89.13) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($73.91) to €71.00 ($77.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Publicis Groupe Stock Performance

Shares of PUBGY opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

