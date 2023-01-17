Brokerages Set Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) PT at $273.82

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $255.85 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.72. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

