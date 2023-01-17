Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target at $34.62

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.62.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FQVLF shares. National Bank Financial lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FQVLF opened at $23.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.92. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

